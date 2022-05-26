Taraba PDP chair Agbo Kefas wins gubernatorial ticket

The current chairman Taraba state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd) has emerged the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

Agbu won the ticket to represent the party in the 2023 polls in a keenly-contested election held at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo. He won 15 out of the 16 LGAs in the state.

His closest challenger and current Speaker of the House of Assembly,Joseph Albasu Kunini won only in his local government, Lau.

Announcing the results, the PDP returning officer for the primary, Alh. Bappa Jauro said Agbu Kefas scored 443 to defeat the other four contenders.

The current speaker of the state House of Assembly, Kunini scored 31, Professor Jerome Myame scored 24 votes while Dr Buba Joda Mafindi scored 6 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Agbu called on his follow contestants to join hands with him to ensure the PDP wins in the forthcoming general elections.

