Taraba PDP chair vows to unite aggrieved members

The newly elected state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba state, Col. Kefas Agbu (rtd), Tuesday gave an assurance that the party was not losing control over its members.

He promised to work hard to resolve grievances among members.

Agbu stated this in Jalingo when he received members of the Taraba state House of Assembly on a courtesy call. He said the party has some minor issues and grievances that his leadership is poised to tackle and resolve amicably.

He stated that the party is not losing grip in any way, adding that like every home, there may be some grievances but that the process is already ongoing to resolve such issues on a round table basis.

“I will bring godliness to politics. I will also serve with justice and truthfulness. Our doors are constantly open and we would give every stakeholder the sense of belonging we all crave. We are already working to strengthen the existing party’s structure and there is no cause for alarm at all,” he said.