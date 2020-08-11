Taraba police parade 3 for raping 11- year-old girl

The Taraba state police command Monday paraded three persons for raping an 11-year- old girl.

The suspects who were paraded at the command headquarters in Jalingo are: Ahmadu Garba 65, Abubakar Bala 37 and Suleiman Ahmadu.

The 65- year- old Garba, while confessing before newsmen in Jalingo said he kept the girl in his custody for two weeks.

He said he has not only defiled the girl, but went as far as giving her to his friends to have intercourse with her.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Joseph, expressed sadness over Garba’s act and said he was also using the girl for commercial purposes.

The police said one of the unidentified suspects who was also sleeping with the little girl would soon be tracked down.

“The girl have been staying with Garba for three months and abusing her sexually

Their arrest was made possible following a tip off from some good Samaritans.

The command is making every possible effort to trace and relocate the girl who as at the time of filing this report is under the care of the police, he stated.

He also said the commissioner of police has directed for the immediate arrest of the yet to be identified suspect that was also having carnal knowledge of the girl.

He said the suspect would soon be charged to court.