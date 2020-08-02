Taraba Poly panel: Tiv youth accuse Gov. Ishaku of witch-hunt

The Taraba state Tiv Youth Forum has accused Governor Darius Ishaku of plans to witch-hunt the immediate past Rector of the Taraba state Polytechnic Suntai, Mr Daniel Mom.

Comrade Aondona Katyo, leader of the group made the revelation on Saturday while briefing newsmen in Jalingo.

He that Mr Mom who is the first Tiv indigene to occupy the position has become a subject of witch-hunt and ridicule because of his tribe.

He queried the motive behind the recent constitution of a visitation panel for the polytechnic, saying it is politically motivated and an attempt to ridicule some personalities in the state.

“We have felt it necessary to react to the recent constitution and inauguration of a visitation panel for the state polytechnic suntan.

“We believe that this is an orchestrated plot to ridicule the immediate past acting Rector, Mr Daniel Mom because he is a Tiv man.

“Many other tribes had held the same position in the past but visitation panel was not constituted after their tenures.

“It is an irony that Mom, who has brought unprecedented development of the institution by achieving the accreditation of five courses and academic expansion of the polytechnic has become a subject of a witch-hunt.

” The same Mom jacked the revenue base of the institution from N50 million to N185 million.

“The Daniel Mom led administration installed plastic Identity Card Processing Machine and Printers for the reproduction of examination papers, all these achievements were recorded under his leadership.

“We wish to point out that previous managements in the polytechnic did not do anything achievable but the same Mom administration.

“We wish to caution Governor Darius Ishaku against the extension of Jukun hatred against Tiv people too far.

“We, therefore, urge Governor Ishaku to end the crisis in southern and central Taraba before proceeding on the constitution of visitation panel,’ Katyo advised.

Efforts to get a reaction from the Commissioner of Information and Re-orientation, Bar. Danjuma Adamu proved abortive as he didn’t pick his call.