Taraba primary school teachers threaten indefinite strike over salary arrears

Primary school teachers in Taraba state, Wednesday, threatened to embark on indefinite strike over non-payment of their eight months’ salary arrears and non implementation of their promotions.

The teachers, who organised a one day prayer to seek for God’s intervention in Owei Primary School Mile 6 Jalingo, lamented the hardship they were going through in the present administration.

Alhaji Isah Baliku, while speaking to journalists on behalf of others, expressed displeasure over continued non-payment of salaries and allowances of primary in the state.

“Despite our frequent calls on the state government to pay up our backlog of salaries and allowances owed to galvanise effective academic activities in our schools our cry has fallen on deaf ears and we will have no option than to embark on strike,” he said.

He maintained that if they commence the strike, they will not call off until the state government shows sincerity and commitment to clearing the backlog of their wages.

Effort to speak with the Executive Secretary, Taraba State Primary Education Board, Yakubu Abaizo, proved abortive as he did not pick his calls nor returned them.