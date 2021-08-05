Taraba under Ishaku has lost opportunities, ex-acting gov alleges

A former acting governor of Taraba state, Alhaji Garba Umar (UTC) Wednesday lamented that Taraba state within six years under the present administration has lost several great opportunities due to bad leadership.

Umar, who stated this while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo, cried out that the state is urgently in dire need of a leader that has the state at heart.

He stressed that Tarabans need APC as theonly option to rescue the state from bad governance.

He noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stands a better chance to take over power from the PDP in 2023.

According to him, the APC has more responsible members at present, adding that the ugly process which characterised selection of candidates for the party in the past would no longer come to play.

He pointed out that the mass decamping of politicians from other political parties to the APC in recent time is a sign that the party would triumph in its quest to wrestle power in 2023.

He however called on the APC stalwarts to develop cohesion among themselves before and after all processes that would lead to the nomination and selection of candidates.

UTC charged APC members in the state to support whichever candidate that would emerge for the party in next election.

He informed that he is ready to support whoever would emerge as the candidate for the party in next election.

He further declared that his quest to be the next governor of the state is on negotiable.

He maintained that if he wins, he would have to continue with those good projects he initiated while serving as the acting governor and later abandoned by the present administration.