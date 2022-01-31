Taraba varsity confers doctoral degrees on Okowa, Tarfa, others

The Taraba State University over the weekend honoured Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and Maj. Gen. Paul Tarfa, former chairman Board of North East Development Commission (NEDC) with honorary doctorate degrees.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Vincent Tenebe, while speaking during the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th convocation ceremony, said the awardees were carefully chosen based on their track record.

He stressed that the university has greatly achieved within the last five years.

“Although we are in dire need of funds to address some key challenges but with the little resources in hands we have been able to utilize it judiciously,” he said.

He informed that the institution convocated 8, 525 graduands during its 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th convocation ceremonies.

He maintained that the support by the state government had led to the recent ranking of the university from number 170 to 17, making it one of best 20 universities in the country.

He added that the university, which has 1,221 staff in 2017, has at the present 2,241 staff, adding that it had had two professors in 2017 but now has 79 professors.

Gov Okowa, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, commended TSU for maintaining strong academic standard, describing the university as one of the fastest growing institutions in the country.

He lauded Gov. Darius Ishaku for achieving such a milestone by dusting such a university in the time of unavailability of resources.