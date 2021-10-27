Taraba villages get 350 NEDC housing units, Jalingo 150

The North East Development Commision (NEDC) Wednesday flagged off the construction of 350 housing units across Taraba villages and 150 in Jalingo, the state capital.

The managing director and the chief executive officer of the commission, Alhaji Mohammed G.Alkali, who flagged off the construction laying ceremony in Jalingo alongside governor Darius Ishaku and the chairman of the governing board of the commission, Major General Paul C. Tarfa (Rtd), said the quest to build housing units for those ravaged by insurgents in the North -east becomes necessary following its negative effect in the region which has displaced thousands of people.

He stated that the commission was established to address thedevelopmental challenges in the region and restore means of livelihood to the people.

He said he was worried that over 12 years of insurgency in the region sent thousands of people out of their homes.

“350 will be spread across Taraba villages while 150 of the housing units will be built in Jalingo, the state capital,” he said.

The commission also donated farming equipment and food items worth millions of naira to Taraba state government for onward distribution to victims of insurgency in the state.

At the occasion, the board chairman of NEDC, Major Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd), commiserated with Taraba government over the demise of the supreme ruler of the Kwararafa Kingdom and the Aku Uka of Wukari.

The Senate committee chairman on Special Duties and senator representing Taraba central at the red chamber, Senator Yusuf Yusuf, said the senate would continue to give NEDC necessary support to ensure it succeeds in its work across the North -east.

Senator representing Taraba North, Senator Shaibu Lau also promised to tread extra legitimate paths in ensuring that projects mapped out for the state by the commission are completed as at when due.

While receiving the food items,Governor Ishaku said the state still needs more interventions in Education, Health, Agriculture and road construction.

Blueprint report that food items donated by NEDC for onward distribution to those affected by insurgency across the 16 local government areas of the state includes: 10,000 Bags of 25kg Rice (25kg), 10,000 Gallons of Vegetable Oil , 1800 Cartons of Tomatoes paste, 2000 Bags of Sugar, 1500 Packets of Maggi and 3000 Cartons of Spaghetti.