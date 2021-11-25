Task before health education graduates

I write to advise and to equally draw the attention of the 2021 health education graduates in Nigeria to the vital task of putting their certificates into positive and useful ways before securing various job opportunities, whether in the government or private sector.



.

There are some determinants that traumatise the healthy condition of many Nigerians. They include open defecation, drug abuse, and sexual assault. These factors, if our health education graduates would voluntarily embark on advocacy visits to people living both in rural and urban communities, would be greatly reduced, if not eliminated.





Let’s take open defecation as a case study, as Nigeria is ranked as the highest country with the highest percentage of people defecating openly. They do so either because they do not have access toilets or due to unhealthy traditional and cultural practices. However, as for me, a 200-level student of health education, the practice of this determiner is prevalent in rural areas due to cultural practices, as said earlier

As a result, health education campaigns in rural and urban areas by 2021 health education graduates, as well as those who have obtained their certificates but have yet to work, would be hugely advantageous in updating or promoting many people’s thoughts.

This is because health education programmes against numerous diseases are putting a damper on the spread of infection. Some people who are engaged in the practice of risky diseases, either deliberately or naively, are uninformed of the hazards of their false assumptions. Therefore, paying them advocacy visits would enable them to fully comprehend their harmful ideas and substitute them with knowledgeable ones. You should not approach them in a haughty manner, asking them to stop doing this and start doing that. No, this is not an effective technique to teach people. Many academics argue that polite communication effectively leads to good understanding.

Finally, there are several primary health care centers in Nigeria that do not have enough employees to care for patients. Apart from that, our health education graduates should look for these hospitals and volunteer to serve but with a little incentive that would additionally make them more zealous in rendering their voluntary services. Without the support of its citizens, no nation will be able to overcome its hurdles. At this point, it necessary for us to support our country by being involved in a variety of positive innovations that would improve our country’s potential to develop.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,200-level student of health education,Aminu Saleh College of Education,Azare, Bauchi state[email protected]



Related

No tags for this post.