Tax: Plateau lands commissioner gives APC 30 day ultimatum

The Plateau State Ministry of Lands survey and town planning, has issued 30 days ultimatum to the secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) to settle its unpaid ground rates and other land levies.

The ministry’s task force on internally generated revenue, led by the Commissioner, Hon. Yakubu Dati, said the secretariat situated at Erewarewa House, has for many years not pay its ground rates and other charges.

Hon. Dati said the ministry is interfacing with land occupant’s in order to make them pay their ground rate, “so that the state can be able to get internally generated revenue.”

“The building has not been paying ground rates and other charges, for many years. Here is the demand violation notice to the party, so that you can be able to the settle the arrears,” he said.

Hon. Dati said the party or property owner has 30 days within which to comply with the notice.

Reacting, the state APC administrative secretary, Godwin Garba Jiwul, said the party is happy with the ministry’s revenue drive.

He said: “It is a very good thing that you are doing what you are doing so that the State will generate more revenue.”

He said the APC being the largest in the state will continue to support government efforts at revenue generation.

“The APC being the giant party in the state will surely comply with the demand,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that the task force was at the PDP secretariat as well as other business premises.