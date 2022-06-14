Tayo emerges Gwagwalada NBA chairman

Barrister Ogunjide Emmanuel Tayo has emerged the chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Gwagwalada Branch after securing the highest number of votes cast during the election held at FCT federal high court Gwagwalada, Abuja on Saturday. “Tayo won with wide margin of votes to defeat his closest rival.

Announcing the election result, the chairman of electoral committee, Barrister Mohammed Aliyu Ashara said Ogunjide Emmanuel Tayo polls 102 votes to defeat Barrister Aigbefoh E. David who scored 25 votes.

He commended the members for their orderliness during the election, describing the election as credible, free and fair.

Speaking shortly after his victory at the election, the chairman elect, Barrister Ogunjide Emmanuel Tayo promised to entranced good governance and carry every member along in the discharge of his responsibilities.

He called on his fellow contests who lost in the contest to come together and work with him to develop and support the association at the branch, state and at the federal level to salvage the good people of this great country Nigeria. “Tayo said he foots the bill of modest list of what is required to lead the NBA at the branch level.” He thanked members for finding him worthy to pilot the affairs of this great association.

Other elected executive members are: Onwubiko Barbara – Vice chairman, Hassan Luqman Olayiwola – Secretary, Esther Rabo ( Nee Akinrinde) – Treasure, Tessy Gwari – Financial Secretary, Ezegwu Chikodili Emmanuella – Assistant Secretary, Zubairu Aliyu Yakubu – Provost, Oboh Christy Aigbumhe – Welfare Secretary, Olusegun Richard Femi – Publicity Secretary, and Eze Friday Osinachi as Social Secretary.

The out-gone chairman, Barrister Isa Abubakakar Aliyu who enumerated his achievement and challenges during his tenure urged the in coming executives to always maintain peace and unity in discharge of their duties, he tasked them to fulfill and implement some of the promises they have made in the manifesto during their campaigned.

The new executives has been inaugurated in accordance with their constitution.

