Tayo emerges Gwagwalada NBA chairman 

Barrister Ogunjide Emmanuel Tayo has emerged the chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Gwagwalada branch after securing the highest number of votes cast during the election held at FCT Federal High Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja on Saturday.

Announcing the election result, the chairman of electoral committee, Barrister Mohammed Aliyu Ashara said Ogunjide Emmanuel Tayo polled 102 votes to defeat Barrister Aigbefoh E. David who scored 25 votes.

He commended the members for their orderliness during the election, describing the election as credible, free and fair.

Speaking shortly after his victory at the election, the chairman elect, Barrister Tayo promised to entrance good governance and carry every member along in the discharge of his responsibilities.

He called on his fellow contests, who lost in the contest, to come together and work with him to develop and support the association at the branch, state and at the federal levels to salvage the good people of this great country Nigeria.

Other elected executive members are: Onwubiko Barbara – vice chairman, Hassan Luqman Olayiwola – secretary, Esther Rabo (Nee Akinrinde) – treasure, Tessy Gwari – financial secretary, Ezegwu Chikodili Emmanuella – assistant secretary, Zubairu Aliyu Yakubu – Provost, Oboh Christy Aigbumhe – welfare secretary, Olusegun Richard Femi – publicity secretary, and Eze Friday Osinachi as social secretary.

The out-gone chairman, Barrister Isa Abubakakar Aliyu, who enumerated his achievements and challenges during his tenure, urged the incoming executives to always maintain peace and unity in discharge of their duties, tasking them to implement the promises made in their manifestoes during their campaign.

The new executives have since been inaugurated in accordance with the constitution.

