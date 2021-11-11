TB case notification may rise to 200,000 by 2021 –Minister

Tuberculosis case notification in the country may rise to 200,000 by the end of 2021, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said.

He made this known during the National TB Conference in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Sustaining a Resilient Tuberculosis Response In Nigeria: Addressing the Impact of COVID-19 and other Diseases.”

Dr. Ehanire stated that nine months gone into the year, Nigeria has already surpassed the total number of TB cases notified in all of 2020 by about 7 per cent.

The minister commended the critical stakeholders in the fight against TB in the country saying, “I like to commend all who are making this happen, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Global Fund, USAID and other USG agencies and their partners, KNCV, Stop TB partnership, the TB network, community based organisations and health workers who are the foot soldiers, for their hard work in the fight to end TB in Nigeria.”

He, however, regretted that Nigeria still has a long way to go to reach the targets for ending the TB epidemic, noting that “most of our TB cases are yet undetected. We are not as close as we would like to the United Nations High Level Meeting (UNHLM) target on TB case finding, TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and other TB thematic areas set to be achieved by 2022 and the milestones for ending TB in Nigeria.

“We must therefore work with our partners to accelerate and scale up our current efforts significantly, mobilise needed domestic and international resources for implementing the National Tuberculosis strategic Plan 2021-2025, to end the Tuberculosis epidemic in Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier, the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, said that despite the impact of COVID-19, Nigeria has done considerably well in the fight against tuberculosis.

She added that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria still made progress in case detection and treatment. But we need to intensify effort to recover lost ground.

“It is important that we should not lose sight of TB which has been around us much longer and continue to kill people in Nigeria in an alarming rate.

“Since my appointment as Global TB Champion and Ambassador, I have used my position to push TB issues among stakeholders at the national, regional and global levels. At this forum in 2018, I promised to cascade this effort by appointing all the wives of governors as state TB champions and it has been a game changer as it is helping to create more awareness about TB up to the community levels. This effort has increased TB advocacy and mobilisation all over Nigeria and will help to galvanise the much needed support from the federal, state and local government levels. “