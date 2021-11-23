TCN begins old circuit breakers’ repairs

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), said it has begun the rehabilitation and replacement of old circuit breakers in the power transmission network across the country.

In a statement in Abuja by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah , the company said the rehabilitation and replacement exercise was officially inaugurated at the 37-year-old 330/132kV Ajaokuta Substation in Kogi State.

The statement by the TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the aim of the exercise was to certify all circuit breakers in the country’s transmission network healthy for overall improved performance with a view to improving bulk power transmission to power distribution load centres.

“The decision to start with the circuit breakers in Ajaokuta substation was due to the strategic role the substation plays in transmitting bulk electricity to distribution load centres of Abuja and Benin distribution companies, covering areas such as Abuja, Lokoja, Ayangba, Okene, Okpila, and Benin, among others,” the statement read.

It said the exercise would be extended to all substations in the country whose circuit breakers are 20 years and above.

:The decision to start with the circuit breakers in Ajaokuta Substation was due to the strategic role the substation plays in transmitting bulk electricity to distribution load centers of AEDC and BEDC, covering areas such as; Abuja, Lokoja, Ayangba, Okene, Okpila, and Benin among others.

“TCN’s efforts at rehabilitating the circuit breakers despite routine maintenance undertaken by in-house engineers is to ensure that they continue to perform optimally and eliminate any incident of sudden breakdown due to age. The exercise will be extended to all substations in the country whose circuit breakers are 20 years and above.

“In line with TCN’s quest to further improve the capacity of its workforce, it assigned its engineers to work directly with the contractors to ensure hands-on training and practical skills transfer. Proper retrofitting or replacement of the circuit breakers will ensure that they operate optimally for the next 15 to 20 years.

“Circuit Breakers protect power transformers from any abnormal conditions or faults that may occur within or from outside the network. They also provide power supply flexibility in the substations’ switchyard when maintenance work is ongoing, without interrupting bulk power supply to distribution load centers in the grid.

“TCN will not relent in its efforts to maintain, repair, and replace power transmission equipment, as well as install new ones to ensure a more stable and efficient transmission of bulk power to the distribution substations nationwide’’, the statement said.

Related

No tags for this post.