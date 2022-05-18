TCN completes work on 330kv Akure substation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has completed work on the 330 Kilo Volt (KV) Akure Transmission Substation in Ondo state to deliver up to 96 Mega Watts of electricity.

TCN said it was also accelerating efforts to complete the 330 KV transmission line that would supply power to the substation and could deliver up to 96mw of electricity to the people of Ondo and Ekiti states from the two units 60 MVA, 132/33KV transformers.

TCN’S General Manager, Public Affair, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said this in a statement she issued over the weekend in Abuja

Mbah quoted the Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider, TCN, Mr. Victor Adewumi, speaking during an on-the-spot assessment of the facility.

She said the tour was at the instance of the Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu.

According to him, the substation is at 98 percent completion level and is expected to be fully completed in five months.

Adewumi said the Akure 330/132/33kV substation has two units of 150 Mega Volt Ampree (MVA) transformer on the 330kV section, “Four outgoing 132kV line bays, and two units of 60MVA on the 132kV side with four outgoing feeder bays as well as six outgoing feeder bays on the 33kV side, to enable Benin DisCo off take electricity for its consumers,” he said.

Adewumi said the completion of the 330KV transmission line was hindered by Right of Way (RoW) issues, most of which has been resolved by the intervention of the Osun, Ekiti and Ondo state governors.

“The substation would receive supply from two 330kV lines, the Osogbo – Akure line and the Akure- Ihovbor line. This will ensure the power source meets the N-1 criteria, such that if there is a problem on one line, the station will still receive bulk power supply from the other alternative healthy line.

“The Akure Substation is one of the projects the minister of power classified as priority project that he wants to commission before the end of this year.

The project is ready, and we are hoping that in five months, the lines will be completed and the Minister will commission this substation”.he said.

According to Adewumi, the line that was originally designed for the substation, which is the 330kV Double Circuit from Osogbo to Ihovbor with a turn in and out at Akure, might not be completed in five months.

He, however, assured that TCN will connect the substation to the existing Single Circuit 330kV line from Benin to Osogbo which is not too far from the new Akure Substation

Adewumi said the project would be completed in five months enabling the energising, testing, and commissioning of the project.

On behalf of the Minister of Power, he lauded the cooperation of the governors of the states of Osun, Ondo, and Edo in helping TCN resolve several Right of Way issues, noting that the Minister of Power was collaborating with the Governors Forum to further resolve Right of Way issues across states.He said this was in order to hasten the delivery of power transmission projects across the country.While inspecting the terminal points for the incoming transmission lines near the Akure substation, Adewumi appealed to Ondo residents to safeguard power infrastructures against vandalism.According to him, everybody wants power but how can we have power when vandals keep bringing down power transmission lines?”.He urged residents to take ownership of every critical infrastructure because, in his words, “we are the people that will enjoy the benefits of having these infrastructures in place, if they are destroyed we suffer collectively.”The General Manager, Engineering at TCN, Mr Shehu Abba-Aliyu, said the new station would address epileptic power in Ekiti and improve supply in Ondo state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

