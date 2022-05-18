TCN energises Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene 330kv transmission lines

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has disclosed that said it has energised the Odukpani – Ikot Ekpene 330 Kilo Volt (kV) Double Circuit Transmission lines, saying that it was

done after completing the re-erection of the vandalised tower 104 and lines repair.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs. Mrs Ndidi Mbah, who disclosed this in a statement, said TCN had also commenced the evacuation of more than 400 Mega Watts (MW) stranded power generation from Odukpani Power plant to Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC).

According to the company, the aim is for onward delivery to Cross River and its environs.

Mbah quoted the Managing Director of TCN, Mr Sule Abudulaziz, speaking at a meeting with some power stakeholders.

According to him, the TCN engineering team and the contractor that handled the reconstruction project worked tenaciously to re-erect the vandalised tower.

Abudulaziz said the engineering team fortified other towers along the same line route which members were also vandalised, and carried out the restringing of the 330kV double circuit transmission lines.

“With the completion of the repairs, the Odukpani power plant has been reconnected to the grid. During the last visit of TCN management to the site of the incident on May 10, to access the progress of work, TCN promised to ensure that the project is completed and energised in one week.

“We promised to complete and energise the double circuit transmission line in one week from our last visit, to ensure the evacuation of the stranded power from Odukpani substation. And to restore supply to electricity consumers in Cross-River and environs. We have been able to complete and energise the line before the one week we promised,’’ he said.

Abudulaziz appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with TCN and security operatives to ensure that the fight against vandalism of our collective national assets was won.

He requested that every community hosting power installation should be more attentive to activities around transmission towers.

TCN recalled that the vandalism and consequent collapse of tower 104 on April 8, was responsible for the last system collapse, causing over 400MW from the Odukpani Power plant to be stranded from the grid.

