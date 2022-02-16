TCN takes delivery of 15 new transformers to increase power supply

The Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) says it had taken delivery of 15 new power transformers that would increase power supply in the country.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Pubic Affairs, announced this in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday.

Mbah said the transformers comprised ten 60 MegaVolt Ampree(MVA) 132/33kV and five150MVA 330/132kV capacity transformers.

The transformers, retrieved from the Apapa ports, were delivered to TCN Central Store in Ojo, Lagos State, for onward delivery to various TCN sites nationwide.

Speaking on the delivery of the transformers, the acting Managing Director, (TCN) Mr. Sule Abdulaziz, said that the contract for the supply of the transformers, under the Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP), was funded by the World Bank.

He said that TCN would decide on the project sites the transformers would be installed.

Abdulaziz said that once installed and connected to the grid, the ten 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers and the five 50MVA 330/132kV transformers would add 637 Mega Watts (MW) and 850MW respectively to the transmission network.

“Consequently increasing the total capacity of the transmission system by 1487MW while ensuring N-1 reliability criteria in the sub-stations, which is strategic in enhancing grid stability”.

Abdulaziz explained that in Aug. 2021, the World Bank also funded transformer supply contracts which brought in 10 60MVA132/33kV transformers and 25 earthing transformers.