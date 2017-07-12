TCN to commission 5 sub-stations in Abuja

Stories by Patrick Andrew Abuja

Electricity generation and supply will soon receive a boost in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with the plan to commission fi ve new subStations nearing completion. This was disclosed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Managing Director, Usman Mohammed a t t h e c o m m i s s i o n i n g ceremony of the 2×60 Mva sub-Station in Kukuaba near the Games Village. Th e Managing Director said the new station will not only improved services to electricity consumers in the Territory but prepares the ground for other sub-stations being worked upon to come on stream. “Th e TCN is working on two 60 Mva stations.

It is working in-house and the intention is to commission them this month (July). We shall continue like that uptil to the end of the year so that we can expand the transmission capacity. “We have sourced lot of money from multinational donors as you said at that meeting sir, TCN will continue to stay ahead of generation, distribution and we must provide capacity is that higher than all of them,” Mohammed said noting the ceremony was one in the series of others to follow later this month. A c c o r d i n g t o h i m , inadequate power supply due to low percentage of allocation to the distribution will soon be a thing of the past as the TCN is working round the clock to ensure steady supply of electricity to Abuja consumers.

“Already in Abuja, we have concluded plans to build fi ve additional substations. We are putting three 330 Mva substations one in Apo, Lugbe, one 33Kv sub-station in Kuje, Gwarimpa and Lokogoma,” he said stressing that eff orts are being made to ensure that they aff ect the lives of consumers positively. “At the moment, pre- qualifi cations of those contracts have been done and soon we shall be giving the tenders to the contractors. Before September and October, we shall commission them. We shall give Abuja the service flexibility that in the next 20 years Abuja will not have electricity problem. “We are even bringing another supply through Lafi a making Abuja to have supply from three sources. TCN is ready to work day and night to boost capacity and ensure that TCN does not become the weakest link,” he disclosed adding that issues of poor power supply will soon fade out of Abuja. T h e M D s a i d h i s conversation with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on the likely impact of the newly commissioned sub-station and the others to follow has gingered him to push for the completion of ongoing substations.