TCN to complete Damaturu-Maiduguri transmission line diversion in 2 weeks

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said it is working very ahard to complete the transmission line by-pass along the Damaturu-Maiduguri 132kV transmission line route.

The route, according to the TCN, would provide a temporary source of power supply to Maiduguri and environs.

The General Manager, Public Affairs of the company, Ms Ndidi Mbah, in a statement she issued in Abuja on Tuesday, quoted the TCN’s acting Managing Director, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz as speaking while on tour to the project site over the weekend.

Abdulaziz, who assured that the transmission line would be completed in two weeks to enable TCN restore supply to Maiduguri and its environs, also inspected the temporary by-pass transmission line project, which has reached advanced stage.



According to him, following the damage of tower T159 which pulled down towers T160 and T161 along the same transmission line route recently, work on the transmission line diversion became necessary as the replacement of the permanent towers would take a little longer to complete and there was need to urgently meet the power supply need of electricity consumers in the affected areas.



He explained that work on the by-pass for temporary diversion of electricity would be completed first, as quickly as possible, while for the permanent tower structure which is on-going, the engineers will need to take more time to properly reconstruct and mount new replacement towers.



“We are here at the site of the incident on the outskirts of Maiduguri; behind me is one of the towers that were vandalized. We are here with all our contractors who are already working on both projects. We have bought all the materials they required to do the work and would continue to bring in the rest from Maiduguri town in batches. On the other side you can see the diversion we are already putting in place, which is important to enable us supply the Maiduguri people with light as quickly as possible.



“We will complete the permanent reconstruction work on the towers very soon, to make sure that power supply is restored. Meanwhile, for the by-pass which would provide urgent relief, if there are no interruptions, at least in two weeks’ time, the diversion will be completed. Already, materials, workers and combined team of security personnel required at the site to facilitate progress of work had been deployed”.





