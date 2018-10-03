TCN to energise 150MVA, 330/132Kv Transformers, 75MX reactor in Maiduguri

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it would in the next two weeks energize another 150MVA 330/132Kv power transformer NS 75MX reactor in Maiduguri Transmission Substation.

Also, it denied the social media reports that there was a serious explosion of one of its 150MVA 330/132kV power transformers, and described it as totally false and malicious.

In a statement signed by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN said that the Damaturu 150MVA 330/132kV power transformer and the 75MX reactor have been in service since September 12, 2018 and are working very well.

The statement read: ‘’The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby repudiates the information going round the social media networks that there has been a serious explosion of one of its 150MVA 330/132kV power transformers and hereby states that the information is totally false and malicious without an iota of truth.

“TCN engineers are presently working on the 132/33kV side of our Damaturu Transmission Substation that would eventually service the 33kV feeders in the next two weeks.

Yobe State Rural Electrification Board is already working on the 33kV lines to enable the state take power from the substation for Damaturu and environs.

‘’Within the next two weeks, TCN would also energize another 150MVA 330/132kV power transformer and 75MX reactor in its Maiduguri Transmission Substation.

TCN hereby invites pressmen in all media who have branches in Maiduguri and Damaturu to go and investigate for themselves information so maliciously published in the social media.

“It is important to emphasize that our installations are well tested before they are energized.

The public should disregard the intentionally fabricated information geared towards tarnishing the image of TCN and the government as circulated by saboteurs.

“It is also important to request here that all well-meaning Nigerian should shun intentionally damaging information such as the falsely concocted explosion story.

The inventors of the malicious story may be those criminally minded people who are unable to continue with “business as usual” where they used to get paid for jobs they never executed.

“TCN is on track in implementing its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program geared towards rehabilitating, expanding and stabilizing the grid as well as providing necessary redundancy and increasing the capacity of the Grid to 20,000MW by 2021

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

