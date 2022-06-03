Tea shop Rumfar Maishayi showcased anti-graft tactics – Nasir B. Muhammad

Film director, actor Nasir B. Muhammad, in this interview with IBRAHIM HAMISU in Kano, states the reason for the production of Rumfar Maishayi (tea shop); a serial drama soap opera produced by a prominent Kannywood filmmaker, Moving Image Nig. Ltd., under the leadership of Alhaji AbdulKareem Muhammad. The film featured the executive director and film coach as an aide-de-camp to the governor of Alfawa in Kwana Casain; another serial drama featured on Arewa 24.

Who is Nasir B. Muhammad?

Nasir B. Muhammad is a writer, film director and an actor often featured in films. I used to direct films, write scripts, as well as produce radio dramas from my company, Moving Image.

The film you are shooting at this location, entitled tea shop Rumfar Maishayi; what is it all about?

Tea shop is a serial drama resembling a soap opera and it is shown on YouTube channel, as it is a short film that is staged in one place, owing to which it will run for not more than 10 minutes. And the film is purposely shown to emphasise the details of a radio drama, Shugabanci (leadership), which often runs on nine different radio stations in Northern Nigeria. The drama is a sponsored programme by McAthur Foundation. Hence, Shugabanci (Leadership) drama continues to run for four years.

The major objective the drama is set to achieve is anti-graft; as corruption is one of the major problems bedeviling the country. Moreover, the film is staged in one place; that is, in a tea shop, Rumfar Maishayi, as the title indicates. People of all walks of life gathered to vent their anger and opinions on different national issues; many gadgets are featured. Also, a woman frying bean cake (kosai) is stationed behind the tea shop solely to represent womenfolk so that their voices could be heard. Apart from the woman frying bean cake along with her daughter, there are other women featured as they played different roles.

When did the film start showing?

We started the first series of Rumfar Maishayi about three months ago and we are still showing it on YouTube every Tuesday. Based on this, we are now shooting the second series of the film, as it is the one carrying the exact theme of the story line. And we started the radio drama about three years ago. We have been able to finish Parts One and Two. Likewise, we have done Part one of Rumfar Maishayi and now we are working toward producing Parts Two and Three.

Where are the channels designated for the film to be shown?

It is shown on YouTube; hence, it can be searched online by simply writing a moving image, Rumfar Maishayi, and the content will appear.

Do you intend to make a television show or have you restricted it to YouTube?

Even though Rumfar Maishayi is a short video clip that runs for not more than 10 minutes, we are in talks with some television stations and as soon as we are able to negotiate with them, a date will be announced for the TV show.

This is the threshold of the 2023 elections; what role do you think Rumfar Maishayi will play in influencing voters to cast their votes for the right candidates to enable good leaders to emerge?

Of course, it will play a greater role as it is our mission and vision. This is because if you look at the election processes in this country, people often eat their cakes and can not have it back. With as low as N200 a voter can be influenced to cast his/her vote to a candidate without weighing him/her on a scale. Nobody cares about what he/she is going to do for the electorate as one sees N200 as his share. For this reason, we would like to change the system; that is to say, if we are able to cast our votes for good people to assume the mantle of leadership irrespective of their godfathers as we avoid selfish interests. Those who do the needful at the right time are most certain to reap the benefits of their good works. And this patience of doing the right thing at the right time is what we want to instill in our people.

What are the anti-graft techniques you think can be adopted in Nigeria?

In my opinion, the easiest way to deal with bribery and corruption is to avoid all forms of selfish interest. That is both those who give and collect in the form of contract kickbacks must learn to avoid doing things that are detrimental to the larger society. However, as a result of selfish interest one will insist on collecting tips or sharing out of the national cake through corrupt practices. This is really bad.

Is there good news for viewers of Rumfar Maishayi?

The good news is that those who are regular viewers of this soap opera, based on entertainment and enlightenment every Tuesday, should be informed that now we have completed shooting Part Two of this film and we will continue to show it on our YouTube channel as stated earlier.

Our production team includes skillful crew and professional film makers like Nasir B. Muhammad who is the director of the film as well as the sole producer; his assistant, Almustapha Adam Muhammad; the attendant in the tea shop Maishayi Abdullahi Sani Abdullahi (Baba Karami); the woman who featured as a bean cake seller (fryer) is Sadiya Sokoto. The script writers are Zubairu Alkasim and Almustapha Adam Muhammad. The DOP who featured in the film is Adamu Dausayi.

