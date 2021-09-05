Teacher ‘infects’ 14 pupils with HIV/AIDS in Niger

A primary school teacher, Alhaji Usman Galadima, of Central Primary School, Karabonde, Borgu local government of Niger state has been arrested for allegedly defiling 14 female pupils of the school.

It was learnt that aside from defiling the pupils, Galadima was also accused of infecting them with the dreaded HIV/AIDS.

Galadima a Grade II teacher with the school has been reportedly arrested by the police and is facing interrogation at the SCID police headquarters, Minna.

Niger state government has also constituted a committee to investigate the alleged defilement of the 14 pupils.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Niger state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the arrest of the accused teacher in Minna.

He said “the suspect is with the command over the allegations of sexual assault in his school.”

He added that the suspect initially disappeared, but was later arrested and transferred to Minna by the DPO of Borgu.

It was gathered the government probe committee is headed by the state Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hanatu Jibrin Salihu.

Other members of the committee include the Director, Child Right Protection Agency, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, the state Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), among others.