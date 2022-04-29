Team Nigeria head to Brazil for deaflympics

Nigeria is set to participate in the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil from May 1 to 15, 2022.

“Nigeria intend to participate in Atheltics and Table Tennis.

“The federal government has approved and release funds to enable them travel. We thank the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Hon Sunday Dare for the approval. 38 athletes and officials initially shortlisted for the Deaflympics. But We have to prune down the number of atheltes and officials,

“For clarity Deaflympics is the World Games for the Deaf similar to the Olympics and Paralympics for the able-bodied and Para-athletes. Nigeria debuted at the 21st Summer Deaflympics in Taipei Taiwan in 2009 and won two silver medals. Nigeria also participated in the 22nd Edition of Deaflympics held in Sofia Bulgaria and won a bronze medal.

“In 2017 Nigeria failed to go to Samsun, Turkey for the Deaflympics because the Turkish embassy denied us entry visa.

“Nigeria target is to win medals at the Deaflympics. We wouldn’t disappoint as our athletes are serious and determined,” a sports official said.

Team Nigeria left Abuja on Friday April 29, 2022 for Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre and will return to the country on May 18, 2022.

