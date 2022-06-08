Team Nigeria ready to go at the 22nd African Athletics Senior Championship 

The main events of the 22nd edition of the African Athletics Senior Championship starts today as team Nigeria gets set to burn the tracks in Mauritius.

A host of stars including Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Praise Ofeku, Seye Ogunlewe, Nathaniel Samson, Raymond Ekevwo and 47 others make up the athletes contingent to represent Nigeria at the champions, many of whom had a fine outing at the world junior championships.

Reactions have however trailed the exclusion of hotshot sprinters Favour Ofili, Imaobong Nse-Uko, Rosemary and some other athletes who are however out due to qualification for the NCAA outdoor championships in the USA holding the same period.

Team Nigeria are however led safely by four reigning African champions, Tobiloba Amusan (100m hurdles), Ese Brume (Long Jump), Chioma Onyekwere (Discus Throw), and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put).

