Team up and fight terrorists, Kayode tells Nigerians

A former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has called on Nigerians to keep their political, ethnic and religious differences aside and fight the lingering security challenges in the overall development of the country.

Chief Kayode made the call Sunday in an interview with newsmen in Gusau when he visited the state to commiserate with Zamfara state government over the recent banditry attacks on communities of Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

According to him, politicising insecurity by some unpatriotic politicians, particularly in Zamfara is alarming hence the need to complement the state and federal government efforts at all levels to enable it contain the trend.

“I will not support such atrocities and we must come together as critical stakeholders in the country and tell ourselves the truth. The issue of insecurity is everyone’s concern, regardless of his or her ethnic, religious or political inclinations,” he said.

Chief Kayode alleged presence of foreign elements, particularly in Zamfara and other states in the North-west bent on destabilising the country and killing innocent citizens.

He suggested that Nigerians should come together to stand against the unfortunate attempts by foreign elements to destabilise the peaceful coexistence in the country for peace to thrive.

“These penetrators, I mean foreign elements, usually speak Arabic and French and they illegally migrate in to Nigeria with their callous missions, killing innocent people in the North and Southern part of the country,” Kayode contended.

He called on people of the South and North to show more sensitivity by talking more against the attacks and killings of innocent citizens in the North-west, especially in Zamfara state.

On the recent attack on Anka and Bukkuyum local governments, which claimed 58 innocent villagers, Chief Femi Kayode described it as barbaric, cruel and devastating.

He commended the efforts of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle in the ongoing fight against the terrorists, adding that without his efforts, the security challenges would have been worse than the current situation.

Fani Kayode appealed to the federal government to arrest sponsors of the terrorists’ activities and prosecute them according to the law.