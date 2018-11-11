Teaming Abuja fans watch as Customs down NSCDC, pick ‘double’ volleyball titles

After outstanding display, team Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the weekend won the male and female categories of the just concluded Nigeria Volleyball Premier League in Abuja.

NCS beat NSCDC 3-0 (27-25, 25-17, 27-25) in the female match, while NCS defeated NSCDC by 3-1 (27-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19) in epic matches with fireworks from both sides.

In the female category, Customs won the league with 18 points, followed closely by the NSCDC ladies with 14 points. Nigeria Immigration Service finished in third place with 13 points, Nigeria Army garnered 9 points to leapfrog to fourth position, while Benue placed fifth with 6 points.

Delta Force and Kada Emeralds finished sixth and seventh position with two and zero points respectively.

In the male category, Customs lifted the league with 15 points, NSCDC finished second with 12 points, while Nigeria Police came third with 9 points.

Immigrations finished fourth, fifth and sixth with 6 points, 3 points and 0 point respectively.

Nigeria Police Force, Obayomi Ogunshina and Benue Queens, Ruth Doosuur were adjudged the Most Valuable players of the tournament. Sunday Akinbo and Albertina Francis of NSCDC were voted the best servers.

The best setters’ award went to Nigeria Police Abdul Agboluje (male) and Customs’ Nnachi Chinedu (female) while Customs’ Matthew Ejeh (male) and Tochukwu Nnoroga went home with the best spiker award.

Nigeria Army (female) and Plateau Rocks (female) won the most disciplined team of the league while Nigeria Immigrations’ Goodluck Anyasodike and NCS’ Eunice Stephen emerged best blocker of the event.

Shortly after, the NCS coach, Femi Akani, stated that his players never disappointed since the beginning of the league adding, “I’m glad that we won the final match. It was a tough journey for us since the beginning of the tournament, I thank God that we are able to fulfill our target of taking the trophy home.

“This is a great success we won both the male and female category. I’m happy that we made Nigeria Custom Service proud in this Competition.”

On his part, NSCDS coach, Dennis Eleri, said he was happy his team reached final.

“I congratulate NIC for their success, I’m happy that my teams played the final match in both the male and the female team.

“It is unfortunate that the gods of winner was not on our side. In a match their is always a winner and a loser and my player did tried all their best,it was a tough game,” he said.

Nigerian Customs female team celebrate

