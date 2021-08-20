Teams battle for honours in knockout stage as curtains fall on Kopa super cup tourney

All road will lead to the grand finale of 2021 Kopa Super Cup taking place inside Home of Kits and Fits (HOKF) in Abuja.

A total of 18 teams are taking part in the 7-aside soccer party

At the end of first round hostilities, nine team emerged for the knockout stage which will be decided on Saturday August 21, 2021.

Samba Boys FC, Turf Arena Jnr, Budget FC, Guava Machineries, Theo FC, Ballerz FC, Turf Arena Snr and Happy men will slug it out on matchday two.

Talking about why the competition was set up, the Chief Executive Officer of Tom-G fitness, organisers of the soccer fiesta, Tom-George Kingdom Tamunotonye revealed that the passion for discovery of fresh football talents remained the driving force.

According to him, “There’s need to keep organising this kind of competition to keep the youth off the street and busy. At the end of the competition, we intend to expose young players to scouts that will help them further their football career.

Also speaking, patron of Tom-G fitness, Mr. Joey Odeh, harped on the need for government and corporate bodies to use sports as a socio-economic development drive which could reduce insecurity in Nigeria.

Results of Round 1 matches

Suicide squad 1 – 0 Samba Boys FC

Mallam FA 0 : 3 Turf Arena Jnr

Vikings 1 – 4 Budget FC

Lazuzu 1 – 2 Guava Machineries

Theo FC 2 – 0 COCIN FC

234mation 0 – 1 Ballerz FC

Turf Arena Snr 1- 0 wambai FC

Ragnork 1- 1 Jibril Fc

Abuja fan base 0 – 3 Happy men