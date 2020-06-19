Tears, agony as Anambra family buries 3 victims of Lagos explosion

It was mourning galore with everyone holding their jaw on palm, shaking head vigorously in outer bewilderment amidst tears as the remains of three family members that lost their lives on March 15, 2020 Lagos explosion, were laid to rest at their country home at Avomimi village in Enugwu-Ukwu community, Njikoka Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra state.

The deceased, Mr Obi Iyooh, aged 60 (husband), his wife, Mrs Obiagaeli, aged 55, and their 30-year-old son, Mr Onyekachi Iyooh were reported to have been trapped in their vehicle while they were about driving out of home to Church around 9am. when an explosion rocked Eroko Road, Abule-Ado in Amuwo Odofin Council Area of Lagos state.

The businessman and his family allegedly died together with their house help, leaving their three children (residing at US), 80-year-old mother, Mrs Doris (residing in the village), and other family members and friends to mourn them.

The acting Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, had while reacting to the incident confirmed that among the bodies recovered were those of a family of four believed to be heading to church when they were caught in the explosion. About 20 other persons equally lost their lives and properties at the explosion whose source had not been officially explained.

Delivering a homily at the burial, Rev. Mike Omekaoma, of the Assemblies of God Church, Njikoka zone, charged Christians to be shining examples and lights in their communities, homes and the country.

Omekaoma said current events had made it imperative for Christians to live with the fear of God and be good to fellow human beings, having been granted freedom of choice by God.

On his part, Mr Solomon Okafor, a maternal relative of the deasceaed, urged religious leaders to guide their faithful well and teach them how to maintain the smallest unit of the society which is the family.

Also speaking, a community leader, Mrs Ngozi Mbachi, urged women to be ‘good’ home maker by showing love to all members of the family they were married into.

Others, Mrs Amaka Ide, Mrs Christy Ilikwu and Mr Chiadi Mbachi, a family friend to the deceased, described their death as a tragedy both to the family and the community, and prayed God to grant their aged matriarch and others left to mourn them fortitude to bear the loss.

The only surviving brother to late Obi, Mr Charles Iyooh, while welcoming sympathisers, said the family was still in shock that their elder brother, wife and nephews had gone the way of the mortal.