Tears, agony as Leicester fans mourn after club Owners plane crash

Leicester fans have continued to mourn after Leicester City owner’s helicopter crashed at a parking lot close to the stadium.

Although the occupants of the helicopter are still unknown, fans and well-wishers have been sending prayers and condolence messages to the victims that might have been affected.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai businessman, who owns the King Power company, bought the club in 2010 and became chairman the following February.

Under his ownership, Leicester won the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season.

Reports so far say Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people on board the helicopter which crashed outside the King Power Stadium.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.