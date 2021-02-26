Tears, grief as NAF buries 7 plane crash officers

Tears and emotions flowed, Thursday, as the remains of seven Nigerian Air Force men that died in last Sunday’s Beechcraft King Air B359i crash were laid to rest at the National Cemetery, Lugbe, Airport Road, Abuja.

They are Flight Lt Haruna Gadzama, Flight Lt. Henry Piyo, Flying Officer Michael Okpara, Warrant Officer Basset Etim, Flight Sgt. Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, Sgt Ugochukwu Oluka and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson.

The bodies were lowered into the grave at exactly 1pm and accorded full Military honours and the traditional 21 gunshot salute.

Dignitaries at the ceremony include Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state; Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen among others.

Chief of Defence Staff, Maj Gen LEO Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen Ibrahim Attahitu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral AZ Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao were also in attendance.

It was an emotional event as colleagues of the late officers, including the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, wives and family members of deceased, wept uncontrollably.

The Chief of Air Staff in his address, described the deceased officers as courageous heroes in whom the Force had so much confidence.

He assured that Nigerian Air Force will throw in everything to ensure that the deceased officers did not die in vain.

He said, “The loss of these confident, courageous and professional young officers and airmen must spur the rest of us not only to rededicate ourselves to the service of our Nation, but also to resolve that we shall relentlessly expose and fight all agents of destabilisation and extremism in our society. We must throw everything that we have into this fight, to ensure that our departed colleagues did not die in vain.

“We salute the supreme sacrifice of these young men, whose lot it became to give their lives in the defence of the peace which we all enjoy and often take for granted. These intelligent and disciplined young officers and airmen flew their quota of ongoing surveillance missions in the North East, North West and more recently in the North Central over Niger State and its environs in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the staff and students abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.”