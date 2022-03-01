Tech experts gather at MTV Base AfricaNXT 2022

Entertainment giant and multimedia powerhouse, Paramount Africa and Youth & Music Lifestyle channel MTV base, announced is set to hold media and entertainment-focused panel session Thursday.

The 2022 edition of AfricaNXT comes up at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos

This year’s programme with the theme: ‘The Next 10 Years: Reimagining our Approach to Innovation, Renewing our Collective Commitment to Africa’s Prosperity’ will draw experts such as Country Manager, Paramount Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson; Dynamic Creative, Nissi Ogulu; Chief Executive Officer, Chocolate City, Abuchi Peter Ugwu; and Label Manager, Sony Music Africa, Daniel Owolabi.

The week long event is aimed at fostering and encouraging innovative solutions that will further develop the African continent.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Bada noted that breakthroughs in technology are happening at a rapid rate, hence the need to have conversations to effectively maximise the current era.

“With technology now a powerful global tool across every sector of the economy, there is an urgent need to understand its impact on Africa’s creative industry,” said Bada. “We can’t deny that these technologies are shaping the way consumers think, feel and act, but this data must be properly harnessed and effectively maximised if we will see results.”

“In this year’s edition of AfricaNXT, giving practical examples, the panelists will explore the impact of innovative technologies as well as new ways and methods of leveraging tech solutions for the creative industry. This will give creatives and other attendees a guideline to help them better leverage the available tech solutions of 2022 and beyond.”