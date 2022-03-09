Tech hub: CIO Club Africa launches inaugural summit

The CIO Club Africa and Edniesal Consulting limited are holding an inaugural summit with the theme – The role of Digitalization in Transforming the Economy.

The summit which is scheduled for March 25 at the Civic Centre by 9 am is the first of its kind in the Information Technology space in Nigeria and by extension, the Central West Africa countries.

Abiola Laseinde, the convener of the CIO Club Africa in collaboration with Mr. Obinna Ukonu, the Country DTPS Director of Nigerian Bottling Company doubling as the President of the CIO Club Africa and Mr. Olayinka ONI, CDO of Sterling Bank Plc and the Chairman BOT of the CIO Club Africa alongside other top senior technology officers in the industry, found the need to launch a strategic meeting place, the CIO Club Africa Summit, for all top executives of the industry.

The Summit will advance the cause of digital transformation and pull stakeholders to brainstorm, network, and collaborate for a better economy.

Worthy of note to be present as speakers at the CIO Club Africa Summit are high-profile government personnel who understand in-depth the roles of the CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs in the economy and these include Managing Directors, Country Managers, and Chief Executive Officers in the private sector who keep making their mark in the technology space.

The CIO Club Africa was launched at the inaugural CIO Awards in 2020 as a strategic platform for stakeholders in the digital transformation ecosystem for Africa.