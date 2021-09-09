Technical killing of Toro General Hospital

With reference to chapter 11, section 24 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, it is the responsibility of every citizen to protect the state’s property. Humongous amounts of funds are spent by the government on creating public properties so as to improve the standard of living of the citizens.

As such, it is our primary responsibility to inform or channel our problems to the existing government to fulfill our responsibility of maintaining and protecting public properties as well as contributing to the positive advancement, progress, and wellbeing of our communities.

On this basis, it’s pertinent for the government and the public to know the current terrible situation of the General Hospital at Toro, the only hospital serving the needs of nearly 1.2 million people within and outside tToro local government area in Bauchi state.

Sadly, the General Hospital Toro is getting moribund as a result of the activities of some unscrupulous elements among the hospital management who are technically killing the hospital through the back door.

Presently, there is nothing in the General Hospital Toro that can be regarded as sophisticated medical equipment; a lot has been stolen from the hospital.

This renders the hospital inactive from all angles. If care is not taken to stop this heinous act of stealing, the General Hospital Toro will be no more one day.

More so, the rat behaviour of these unscrupulous elements led to the General Hospital Toro having no single cardiac monitor, suctioning machine, pulse oximeter, offices air conditioners as well as oxygen apparatus.

However, mortuary refrigerators, generators, BP apparatus machines, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), offices refregirators as well as other vital hospital equipment donated by Zenith Bank during the Covid-19 era were snatched away by those unscrupulous elements who claimed to have done better in the hospital.

Similarly, autoclaving machine, laundry machines, gas cylinders, patients’ beds, reservoir tanks, roofing zincs, fence wire and mattress have been stolen in the hospital.

Furthermore, the situation of the General Hospital Toro is getting out of hand as there is no single space for keeping corpses, at least for a day; the refrigerator has been stolen, as such corpses can easily decay or spoil.

To be frank, patients aren’t getting the required attention in the General Hospital Toro due to insufficient equipment that was stolen by those unscrupulous elements among the hospital management.

In conclusion, I would like to, therefore, call on the Bauchi state government, traditional rulers and the various stakeholders in the local government area to do the needful by embarking on a thorough investigation to ascertain the truth of the matter and bring those involved to book as the situation is getting out of hand. Failure to do the needful, the General Hospital Toro will be no more talk less of protecting the health of the citizenry.

A stitch in time saves nine.

Ukasha Rabi’u Magama,

Toro, Bauchi state