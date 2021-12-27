Technician arrested for stabbing union leader to death in Ogun

The Ogun state police command has arrested 32-year- old fridge and air-condition technician, Toheeb Akanji, for stabbing to death a 42- year- old Damilare Babatunde Oladipupo, a member of one of the transport unions in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Sunday in Abeokuta

Oyeyemi stated that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received at Agbado divisional headquarters from one Oluomo, that one Oladipupo Babatunde, aka ‘no story’ who came to a hotel in Adiyan Gasline to celebrate with the hotel owner has been stabbed to death by unknown person.

“Upon the distress call, the Dpo Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene.

“On getting there, it was discovered that the deceased was lured out of the hotel and stabbed severally on the chest, hand and face. It was also discovered that he struggled with his assailant which made him to seize the cardigan wore by the suspect as well as the knife he used to stab him.

“The deceased was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor,” the statement said.

The commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, who was immediately informed, directed that the suspect be hunted and brought to book within 24 hours.

Upon the CP’s directive, the DPO and his men embarked on intelligence based investigation, and at about 5p.m. of Saturday, 25th of December 2021,the suspect was arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed killing the deceased but blamed it on devil’s handwork. He stated that he came to the hotel to find out who beat and injured one of his boys, but on getting there, the deceased accosted him and started fighting him. It was then he brought out the knife he came with and used it to stab him.