Technological innovations will improve market efficiency – SEC

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda has identified technological innovations as one of the factors that could enhance the efficiency and transparency of Capital Markets around the world.

This according to him will enable financial intermediation, making it easier for investors and market professionals to identify opportunities and conduct their businesses in a timely and cost efficient manner.

In his goodwill message at the NGX Ltd Capital Market Conference, he said the capital market of every nation plays a strategic role, not only in allocating scarce resources, but in harnessing the huge investment opportunities in agriculture, infrastructure, oil and gas, natural resources as well as in other sectors of the economy.

According to him, “Nigeria like most other countries in the world experienced weak growth in their economies as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Nigerian economy is just recovering from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a GDP growth rate of 4.03% in the third quarter of 2021 from a contraction of 6.10% in the second quarter of 2020.

