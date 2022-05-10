Technology crucial in combating asymmetric threats – Magashi

Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), has said technology plays an important role in combating asymmetric threats.

A statement by the minister’s media aide, Mohammad Abdulkadri, quoted him as saying this Monday, at the opening ceremony of the Defence retreat in Asaba, Delta state with the theme: “Shaping the Armed Forces of Nigeria for current and future security challenges”.

He identified the huge inroads by the Nigerian Army in cyber and forensic areas, the deployment of the Falcon Eye infrastructure by the Nigerian Navy and the acquisition of unmanned aerial systems by the Nigerian Air Force as some of the proves of government’s investments in upgrading the capabilities of the Nigerian military.

The defence minister added that some of the technological breakthroughs are enhancing situational awareness for troops and better operational security in the country.

