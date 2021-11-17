Technology, innovation key to poverty eradication- Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has said that Science, Technology and Innovation are essential tools for achieving sustainable development and poverty eradication in Nigeria.

Pantami stated this at a national conference organised by the School of Technology, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

The minister said sustainable development can succeed only if all areas of the political sector of society, and of science, technology and innovation accept the 17 goals of SDG concept and work together to implement it.

Represented by the managing director of Galaxy Backbone, Muhammad Abubakar, Pantami said the specific role of science for sustainable development goes beyond issues like technology transfer and therefore must not be limited to that of a tool only.

“Building a sustainable world requires interdisciplinary excellence. The digital economy, which is driven by science, technology and innovation, plays a very important role in the Nigerian economy.

“Through the advent of accessible Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), Nigeria has seen a huge transformation and acceleration in its economic development.”

He said all the agencies under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy together with Private Sector Stakeholders Companies are working together towards developing Nigeria’s Digital Economy.

The minister said a significant number of the current Information and Communication Technologies are tools of the Digital Economy infrastructure promoted by the federal government’s National Digital Policy and Strategy 2020-2030 in an attempt to achieve the digital economy goals for a more.?. prosperous and productive Nigeria.