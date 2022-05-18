Technology management varsity begins scholars programme, founding president Omotowa assumes office ￼

The proposed Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) has announced the commencement of its flagship scholars programme for the 2022 and 2023 calendar just as the institution founding president, Dr. Babs Jolayemi Omotowa assumed office.

The one-year, full-time interdisciplinary postgraduate programme will cover technology, entrepreneurship, design and expose scholars to an immersive education experience delivered by world-class faculty from Ivy League and Russel Group Universities, and accomplished industry professionals.

Dr. Omotowa affirmed that as the nation’s pioneering higher education institution focused on nurturing leaders for Nigeria and Africa, NUTM plans to offer academic and research offerings in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM), and Management at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels.

He said through NUTM and the NSP, young Africans learn and explore principles in leadership, design thinking, business, and mindset.

He added: “Our students will be the center of NUTM’s focus. Equipping them with globally competitive skills and orientation is at the heart of NUTM vision.

“We will continue to attract brilliant students and world-class faculty and provide cutting edge learning facilities, environment, and opportunities. Thus, enabling our students to excel and become entrepreneurs, and the go-to-pool for high-performing employees.’’



