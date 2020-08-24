Teenager bags 16 months jail for stealing phone in Osun



A 19-year-old boy, Henry Mohammed, Monday bagged sixteen months jail for stealing mobile phone valued N37,000 in Osogbo, Osun state.



The convict, who was arraigned by the police on two counts charges of unlawful entering and stealing, admitted guilty of the crime preferred against him.



The prosecutor, Mr. Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the convict committed the crime on August 22, 2020 at about 5:00pm at Railway line behind First bank, Gbodofon are, Osogbo.



The prosecution told the court that the convict unlawfully entered into a shop and stole one infinix Hot 8 mobile phone property of one Albert Titilayo.



Counsel to the convict, Mr. Adepoju Kehinde, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy on the convict, noting that he has regretted his action and deserves to be given benefit of doubt.



Magistrate Omisade thereby sentenced him to sixteen months imprisonment in Ilesa correctional center without option of fine.

