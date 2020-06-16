Teenager dead after giving birth to triplets

June 16, 2020 Editorial IV News, Top Stories 0




A 19-year-old teenager, Lilian Benedict of Bwaranji ward, Yola  South Local Government Area of Adamawa, died on Sunday after giving birth to triplets.
Mrs Josephine Geoffrey, Assistant Director, Services, Yola Specialists Hospital, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.Geoffrey said that the teenager died as a result of Post Partum Haemorrhage.


“She died as a after delivery and all the three babies are in good health condition.“Poverty and lack of early antenatal attendance also contributed to her death.
“We therefore advise parents whose young daughters are pregnant to, as a matter of urgency, attend early antenatal to avoid unnecessary complications during childbirth, ” Geoffrey said.
The assistant director, called on the government, Non  Governmental Organisations and public spirited individuals to assist the babies by providing food and drugs, to ensure their survival.
Madam Kolostiki Benedict,  mother of the deceased, said Lilian lost her father when she was eight years old, andpleaded with the Adamawa government to assist her to nurse the babies.


Taliba Kanakuru, 26, the deceased’s boyfriend, expressed shock over her death and said they had concluded arrangements to get married after she delivered.

You searched: ,

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*