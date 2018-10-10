Teenager remanded over ‘sodomy’

A Sokoto Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, ordered an 18-year-old labourer, Badamasi Garba, to be remanded in custody over alleged homosexuality.

The Prosecutor, Abubakar Tambuwal, told the court that the accused, who is facing a onecount charge of unnatural offence, committed the offence on August 5, 2018.

Tambuwal said that the accused intentionally took one Abdulrahman Abdullahi into an uncompleted building at FakonIdi Area in Sokoto, where he forcefully had sexual intercourse with him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code.

Garba, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, ordered the remand of the accused in prison, stating that the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

Adamu adjourned the case till October 15, for mention and transfer to a court of competent

