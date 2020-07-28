TEI trains presiding officers, others for Nasarawa Central bye-election

Following the successful training of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) for the Nasarawa Central state constituency bye-election scheduled for 8th August 2020, The Electoral Institute (TEI) on 27th July commenced the training of Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers (POs/APOs) in the state.

A statement by the chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, Tuesday, said participants at the training were mainly National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state.

Oyekanmi said the objective of the training is to equip the participants with the skills required to conduct polling and counting procedures efficiently and effectively and also perform the functions of PO/APOs.

Highlights of the three-day training include: Overview of the Training Agenda, Setting of Ground Rules and Administration of Pre-Test for the purpose of evaluation among others.

He said the training laid a foundation with a discussion on the INEC policy on conducting elections in the context of COVID-19 Pandemic, in addition to the Election Day processes and procedures.

The procedures such as polling day and time, code of conduct for election, the polling team, election materials and polling unit layout to ensure physical distancing of voters, intermittent disinfection of the polling unit as well as regular sanitising of hands of poll officials among other topics.