Telecoms: Blackout looms in 2019

There are strong indications that ten states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may soon face telecommunications services blackout following tax disputes between Kogi State Government and mobile network operators.

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, made this revelation in Lagos while briefing journalists on issues affecting the nation’s telecommunications industry on Monday.

Adebayo said Kogi State Government had allegedly shut down 150 telecoms base transceiver stations belonging to mobile telecoms operators as a result of disputes arising from taxes and levies.

He said: “The operators, comprising MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9Mobile and Ntel, said that 150 base stations have been shut by the state’s revenue agency, warning that if nothing is done, the effect would lead to blackout in nine other neighbouring states to Kogi and parts of Abuja.

“The states to be affected include, Nassarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara and Niger.”

He stressed that the tax and levies being demanded by Kogi was ‘unusual’ as they had nothing to do with telecommunications services.

“As a result of these actions by Kogi State Government, our members are unable to refuel power generators in these sites, a situation which has led to the outage of over 150 sites including hub sites across parts of Kogi State.

“This will definitely affect nine states sharing borders with Kogi State and Abuja inclusive.

According to him: “ALTON is worried that the action by Kogi State will jeopardize communication services provided by us to security agencies such as the Nigeria Police Force, the Armed Forces in addition and to other emergency and social services in Kogi and other neighbouring states.

“This will include affecting communication links to bank Automated Teller Machines (ATM) across those states.

“The outage currently being experienced is already affecting the ability of our members to provide uninterrupted service delivery to commercial banks, Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and other critical agencies of government in the aforementioned locations,” he said.

He noted that telecommunications sites are Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) which should be safeguarded against any form of disruption.

He explained that the action followed an ex-parte court order obtained by the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) over unsubstantiated allegations that the telecom operators were in default of tax payments to the state government.

According to him, ALTON members had settled all statutory levies and taxes due to the Kogi State Government and have taken the necessary steps to comply with local laws that govern business activities within the state.

He pointed out that operators had made several proposals to Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) in the past months in a bid to resolve the issues amicably but it had remained unwavering.

He emphasized that state governments were encouraged to explore other means of resolving tax-related disputes rather than sealing telecommunications sites.

He added that rather than resort to the Tax Arbitration Tribunal for intervention as is expected of a government agency, KIRS resorted to subtle intimidation by getting the sites shut down in a bid to coerce the operators into accepting the “illegal” taxes and levies.

