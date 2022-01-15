Tennis: Murray storms first final since 2019

Former world No 1 Andy Murray stormed into his first final since 2019 on Friday where he will meet Russian top seed Aslan Karatsev in a massive boost to his confidence ahead of the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old three-time major winner, who underwent career-saving hip surgery, has now strung together four wins in a row for the first time since being crowned champion at Antwerp nearly three years ago.

He again was exceptional against towering Reilly Opelka at the Sydney Classic, battling through their semifinal 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-4, successfully blunting the American’s giant serve.

Murray, who has been given a wildcard into next week’s Australian Open, said he was encouraged by how he was playing heading into the opening Grand Slam of the year, a tournament where he is a five-time finalist.

He will face world number 20 Karatsev who came through a 3hrs 6mins epic against Briton Dan Evans 6-3, 6-7 (13/15), 6-3 to make Saturday’s final.

World No 4 Barbora Krejcikova saved seven match points to edge an epic third-set tie-break against Anett Kontaveit and storm into the women’s decider.

The French Open champion looked out for the count when she lost the first set to love against the seventh-ranked Estonian, but refocused to take the match into a deciding third. (Supersport)