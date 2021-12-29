Tennis: Oyinlomo, Imeh missing at Abuja Masters

The country’s tennis top seeds in the male and female categories Joseph Imeh and Oyinlomo Quadry were both missing at the Abuja Masters tennis tournament organised to round up the year.

In some of the opening matches played Wednesday, Marylove Edwards defeated Mohammed Jumai 6/2 6/0 while another top seed Aanu Aiyegbusi beat Yakubu Ohunene 6/2 6/4 in the female category.

In the male category, Otu Thomas drubbed Kushimo Usman 6/1 6/0 while Oparoji Uche beat Rainoil winner Henry Atseye 6/36/4.

The tournament which continues on Thursday will end on new year day.

