Tension as candidates shift battles to INEC

Parties rush to beat submission deadline

…Security Council worries over 2019 polls

Ex- speaker sues electoral body, APC, Ogboru

Appeal panel rejects minister, Abe, Ribadu, Amosun, others

The confusion trailing the conduct of primaries resurfaced yesterday, with aggrieved party members taking their grievances to the domain of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With the commissions deadline expiring 12.00 midnight (last night), there is still some disquiet within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, both the APC, the opposition PDP and others, besieged the commissions headquarters in Abuja, with a view to beating the deadline on the submission of the presidential and senatorial candidates of their parties(forms CF001 and CF002).

Section 31(3) of the Electoral Act as amended provides for publication within 7 days of the receipt of the list of candidates by INEC.

Last minute rush

As at 7 pm yesterday, only 86 parties have obtained their tally numbers for their lists to be processed by the INEC officials handling the exercise, and only 25 were said to have submitted.

As at Wednesday, only 27 political parties submitted the list of their candidates at the International Conference Centre venue.

But yesterday, which was the deadline going by INEC’s timetable, many political parties were rushing to meet up with the deadline.

Some of the officials of the political parties were seeing loitering around the ICC premises waiting for their turn to submit.

A PDP official, who did not want his name in print, said his party has submitted the list of presidential candidate and was waiting to submit the National Assembly list.

Also, the All Progressives Grand Alliance Director of Publicity, Ifeanacho Oguejiofor, who came to submit his party’s list, said the exercise was being done in batches and that he had already submitted some, while waiting to be called to submit others.

He told our correspondent that APGA had submitted the name of its presidential candidate, Dr John Gbor, a retired military general from Benue state.

National Conscience Party National Chairman, Alhaji Yunusa Tanko, who doubles as his party’s presidential candidate, while speaking with newsmen, said though he had been given tally number 37, his submission was yet to be processed as he was yet to be called.

Tanko commended INEC for choosing ICC as the venue for the exercise which he said was more spacious than the INEC premises, and called for an amendment of the electoral act to accommodate more time for the exercise.

On his part, the Accord Party National Chairman, Malam Mohammed Nalado, while acknowledging that he had earlier submitted the party’s lists, noted that this year’s exercise was better organised than what obtained in 2015.

His Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) National Chairman, Mohammed Kabir Shitu, also said the delay associated with the exercise was not unconnected with the large size of country and problems in collating the results of the primaries as well as some squabbles within the parties.

Former Governor of Ondo state, and Presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Olusegun Mimiko advised INEC to ensure that the exercise was hitch-free and transparent.

On why he switched to Zenith Labour Party from the Labour Party, where he originally declared his ambitious, he stated that the Labour Party was locked in an inter-party squabbles and he did not want to be bogged down by the crisis.

I came in company of my National Chairman, Barr Dan Nwanyanwu and they have given him a tag number of 73. We have to go and come back, he said.

On why they were coming at the last day of the exercise, Mimiko said: “It is still within the time. My party is in a complete state of harmony; we are excited about new possibilities ahead of us. Yes, we are new party, we are out to prove to Nigerians that party is about people; it’s about ideology and what we stand for, its about special perspectives on development.

“INEC should try as much as possible to be transparent, they should know that credible election is the major plank of democracy and if there is no credible election, we will not talk about democracy.

Delta aspirant goes to court

But amidst all this, a former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Onyekachi Ochei, has dragged the electoral body, the APC and its gubernatorial candidate in the state, Chief Great Ogboru, before a Federal High Court in Abuja, praying the court to nullify the primary that produced Ogboru.

This is coming as the National Security Council, expressed worry over the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

APC submits list

The APC Director of Organisation, Alhaji Abubakar Kairy, led other senior members of staff in a branded APC bus, to submit the list.

Blueprint observed that a handful of party members across the country, who were not really sure whether the appeal panels decision favoured their candidates, were seen in groups discussing in hush tones at the secretariat early yesterday.

One of such groups was Benue South APC Justice and Equality Movement, a group of party members who staged a peaceful protest at the party headquarters in Abuja.

They asked the APC National Working Committee to call the Minister of Agriculture, Chief

Audu Ogbeh to order, over alleged withdrawal of names of elected candidates, and substituting same with those who never participated at the primary.

Coordinator of the group, Mr. Akor Ikwuocha, told newsmen that they were surprised that after winners had emerged and names submitted to the appropriate authority by the electoral committee, the minister who was out of the country, allegedly called a meeting of few persons and announced his choice candidates.

…Aggrieved female aspirant battles PDP

Also at Wadata Plaza, the PDP headquarters, the NWC members were putting finishing touches to the lists, as staff members of the National Organising Secretary (NOS) Office were seen moving from one end to the other to tidy up the lists.

It was also gathered that, the party was given tag 12 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), where all parties were expected to submit their candidates lists to INEC, while the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, got tally number 73.

A reliable source told Blueprint that “the lists have been submitted and I am sure the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and others were included.

Meanwhile, Dr Blessing Nwagba, an aspirant in the just concluded House of Representatives primary on the PDP platform in Abia, has accused the party of denying her the ticket because she is a woman.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Nwagba said she was denied the ticket to represent Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency based on gender.

She lamented that “there were so many irregularities which were against the electoral guidelines, delegates were accredited and voting was done but the number of votes counted exceeded the number of accredited voters in the end.

This is happening to me because I am a woman; long before the election, there were questions on the ability of a woman to deliver Aba. They have forgotten that this same woman fought through the courts in 2015 to regain the PDP mandate when the party lost all seats to The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In 2011, I was made to step down for this same opponent and I obeyed the party and I went to the House of Assembly, she pleaded.

INEC, APC sued

Meanwhile, former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Ochei has prayed the court to nullify the APC governorship primary that threw up Ogboru as its candidate.

In the court action instituted on his behalf by Mr. Ahmed Raji, SAN, the former speaker wants the court to declare that the primary election conducted on September 30th was illegal and unlawful on the ground that delegates not known to law were used for the primary election.

The plaintiff averred that the Federal High Court judgment by Justice Anwuri Chikere delivered on June 19th in Abuja where the list of delegates of APC in Delta state was authenticated by the court, was violated by the national leadership of the party in the conduct of the exercise.

In the originating summons, the plaintiff said contrary to the contents of the judgment, the APC leadership went out of its way to jettison the court judgment and used unknown delegates for the primary.

He therefore asked the court to nullify the purported primary on the ground that it was unlawful, unjust and deliberately carried out in disregard of judicial sanctity.

Ochei also asked the court for an order compelling the APC to immediately conduct a fresh primary based on the list of delegates endorsed in the consent judgment of the court.

Similarly, he called for an order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC or its agents from accepting, recognising or utilising the name of Ogboru as the partys candidate in 2019.

At the hearing which came up yesterday before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, counsel for APC and Ogboru, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, SAN, said he had filed necessary processes on behalf of his clients against the originating summon.

Justice Dimgba therefore fixed November 13 for adoption of all processes filed in respect of the case.

Panel rejects Amosun, Buharis minister, Ribadu, Abe, others

In a related development, a former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, lawmaker representing Rivers East at the Senate, Magnus Abe and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, may have emerged as some of the biggest losers in the nomination process for the APC governorship ticket.

It was reliably gathered last night that t the outcome of the Appeals Committee which considered complaint from the aspirants for the various offices, did not favour them as their appeals were rejected by the panel which upheld results of the primaries in the various states.

Others who also lost out include; brother to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, Alhaji Mahmoud Halilu popularly known as Modi, President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Bala Bobboi Kaigama and Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, who lost the bid to field his choice candidate.

Blueprint learnt that several of the petitions submitted to the panel were either not entertained or dismissed for lacking in substance, and this didnt go down well with the appellants.

The petition by Abe against Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs in the Rivers primaries, was rejected, while the only petition from Delta by Prof. Pat Utomi, was dismissed as having been overtaken by event.”

From Borno, there were four petitions against the conduct of the governorship primary, with the committee recommending that a consensus option be explored to be driven by the partys National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, in consultation with the President.

It was also gathered that majority of the petitions against the conduct of the Senate and House of Representatives primaries, were not upheld for various reasons ranging from lack of merit, lack of proof to lack of time for fresh primaries, while no reasons were adduced for

not upholding some others.

For example, the Athanasisus Okon, who runs the Buhari Friends Organisation Network who was excluded from the primary for Itu/Udom/Oboh-Akara Federal Constituency, was upheld and declared candidate of the party for reason that he has a strong pedigree and has been a strong supporter of the President and the party.

A summary of the report indicates that all petitions against the Senate and House of Representatives primaries were rejected by the panel, the same position with Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross Rivers state.

Concerns over 2019 polls

Meanwhile, the National Security Council, presided over by President Buhari, has raised concerns over post-election violence and stockpiling of weapons by desperate politicians across the country ahead of the 2019 elections. The Council met yesterday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. A statement issued by the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan-Ali (retd), after the meeting, said disgruntled elements were bent on taking laws into their hands at the slightest opportunity. The statement reads: The meeting also discussed attempt to put pressure on electoral body by some notable personalities through demonstrations which was brought under control by combined efforts of security agencies to avoid being hijacked by hoodlums or armed bandits. Another area of security concern includes post-election violence, as desperate politicians may whip up ethno-religious sentiments to create security situation in the country. Also of concern is the proliferation and stockpiling of weapons by some disgruntled elements with a desire to take laws into their hands at the slightest opportunity. The minister said the meeting recommended the deployment of security agencies to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the peaceful conduct of the elections. He said the deployment would further douse tension created by the outcome of the political parties primaries and some desperate persons to sabotage the electoral process. He said the council called for concerted efforts of all security agencies to ensure that 2019 elections are hitch free, and stressed the need for continuous sensitisation of the public by National Orientation Agency (NOA) and regular meetings of relevant stakeholders including INEC, international/local observers and the media ahead of the elections.

