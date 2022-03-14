Tension as Supreme Court rules on Abaji APC chairmanship March 16 

There is anxiety within the political camps of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abaji area council as the Supreme court is set to deliver judgement on Wednesday, on who the authentic chairmanship flag bearer of the party is; between Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko and Abubakar Umar Abdullahi in the area.

Blueprint correspondent gathered that members and supporters of the APC within the two camps of Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko and Abubakar Umar Abdullahi have taken to social media to express diverse opinions on what the outcome of the verdict could be.

There were also anxiety among camps of elders and stakeholders of the APC in the area where they anticipate victory from the court judgement.

Blueprint, had reported that a five members panel of judges of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Alukayode Ariwoola, had on March 1, 2022, after adoption of briefs from both counsels fixed March, 16, 2022 for judgement.

Recalled that the INEC returning officer in the February, 12, 2022 council election at Abaji, Prof Gabriel Mordi, had declared APC winner without candidate, at the commission office, in which he announced that APC scored 7, 289 votes to defeat the candidate of the opposition PDP, Alhaji Yahaya Garba Gawu, who got 4, 062 votes.

Prof Mordi said the winner will be announced after the determination of the case before the court in Abuja