Tension heightens as 10, 000 Russian troops invade Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s tanks have rolled into Ukraine creating the most “dangerous situation since the Cuban Missile Crisis”.

Around 10,000 troops moved into two Russian speaking breakaway areas of Ukraine – leaving the world holding its breath in the shadow of war.

The much anticipated Russian invasion began in the early hours, soon after Putin announced his decision in an address to his nation.

Earlier he chaired an emergency Russian national security council session in which he ordered key allies to personally back the move, that has been branded an “act of war”.

With a huge 200,000 strong force ringing Ukraine, the world is on a knife edge waiting for Putin’s next move, which could see the bloodiest conflict in Europe since WW2.

Already the situation is being compared to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when America and Russia were in a 13-day nuclear standoff.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid was asked by the BBC if the situations were comparable, to which he replied: “I would agree with that analysis. I do think it’s as serious a situation as that.”

And General Sir Richard Sherriff, Britain’s former top Nato commander said: “This is the most dangerous moment in Europe probably at least since 1962 and the Cuban missile crisis.”

He said Putin’s “invasion of a sovereign country could turn into a catastrophic war with warfare on a scale not seen in Europe since 1945”.

The UK’s ambassador to the UN Dame Barbara Woodward said Russia has “brought us to the brink”, warning that the country’s actions “will have severe and far-reaching consequences”.

She said an invasion would unleash “the forces of war, death and destruction” on the people of Ukraine.

Fears were growing that Moscow is now poised to move beyond the rebel held pockets to snatch more territory from Ukraine.

It has said recognition of independence for areas in east Ukraine extends to territory now held by Ukrainian forces.

And Russian MP Leonid Kalashnikov said his country would recognise the whole of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – rather than just the areas currently under rebel control.

The country’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko said it has the right to set up military bases in the two areas, as the Kremlin tightens its grip on them.

With tension mounting, Ukraine said two of its soldiers were killed and 12 others wounded in heavy shelling overnight.

Putin ordered the troops into the rebel areas under the guise of “peacekeepers” – a claim quickly dismissed as “nonsense” by the United States.

America’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield heaped scorn on Putin saying: “He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are.”

