Tension heightens in Edo PDP over calls for chairman’s resignation





The crisis in Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have escalated after a pressure group within the party, Rescue Mission Forum (RMF) called for resignation of the Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Tony Aziegbemi.

RMF in an online press conference, simultaneously conducted across selected states and Edo, accused the chairman of working with the Edo state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to circumvent the constitution of the party

Chairman of the forum, Hon. Anthony Lawani, said they arrived at the conclusion after holding a virtual meeting with RMF members across the globe where the decision was reached to call for the suspension, removal or the resignation of the former lawmaker.

Lawani maintained that the decision was in the best interest of the PDP not only in Edo but across the country.

“We have resolved that we must come to the rescue of the Party at this critical moment in Edo state.

“We have valid reports, even from some of the governor’s closest aides, who confessed to us that if the governor is not allowed to take over the structure of the party, he will ensure that he causes implosion in the party and see that nobody flies the party’s flag in the 2023 general elections.

“We are already aware of the grand design by the governor in collaboration with the party chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, to write the names of their preferred candidates for the LGA election, and send them to the Edo state independent electoral commission and install them as chairmen and councillors in the 18 LGAs.

“However, I can assure you that we are equal to the task as we are ready to challenge every illegality perpetrated by the governor and Aziegbemi.”

The Group also assured members of the party in the state to remain steadfast and uphold the sanctity of the party’s constitution, even as they notified them that letters to that effect have already been written to the PDP Board of Trustee (BOT) and the National Working Committee (NWC).