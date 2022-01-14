Tension in Calabar as Air Force officer kills man

An officer of the Nigerian Air Force in Calabar has killed a man, identified as Asuquo Etim Umo, who was a staff of the Cross River state Commercial Transport Regulatory Agency (CTRA), popularly known as 100 Marian, over-traffic related issues.

Our reporter gathered that the incident happened Thursday evening.

Blueprint gathered that a CTRA enforcement team had impounded a vehicle over a certain traffic offence, took same to their park at the Cultural Centre complex where impounded vehicles are always kept, and got the tyres deflated in line with their mode of operation.

The driver of the vehicle, it was further learnt, therefore invited the owner of the vehicle, an Air Force officer, who arrived at the scene with some of his armed colleagues.

An eyewitness and CTRA staff, who preferred anonymity, told reporters that, “As soon as the vehicle’s tyres were deflated, the driver of the vehicle called the owner, an Air Force officer, who came with some armed officers.

“And, because the tyres were flattened, an argument ensued and while we were trying to work out things. The Air Force officer pulled out his gun and fired at Asuquo who was very vocal during the argument. That is how the vibrant young man lost his life in a twinkling of an eye.”

Meanwhile, a group of young boys in the city have threatened a showdown over the matter, vowing to pay the Air Force back with its own coins.

A young man, who did not want his name in print, and who claimed to speak the mind of many of the enforcement agents and Calabar youth in general, said, “Asuquo will not die in vain. We will revenge.

“That guy who killed Asuquo must be brought to justice else we will make the streets of Calabar uncomfortable for all Airforce men. This is a promise.”

Meanwhile, the anti-kidnapping squad of the Police has arrested the driver of the vehicle while the Air Force officer is said to be on the run.

The NAF authorities were yet to make any official statement over the matter as at press time.